PEL to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for employees, family members

Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Monday announced that it will absorb the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family members that are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination in India.

“The company has also set up virtual vaccine helpdesks across its offices in India to address employee queries on the vaccination including enabling registrations, information on vaccination centres,” it said in a statement.

The initiative to help about 27,000 employees and their families get vaccinated free of cost.