Pennar Industries bags orders worth ₹550 crore

Pennar Industries Limited, the Hyderabad-based engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth ₹550 crore across its business verticals during February.

The Pre-Engineered Buildings division received orders for manufacturing plants, airport terminal, solar mounting structures and warehouses including from MRF, Mega Wide–GMR Goa Airport, Azure Power, Saffron Grid, TVS ILP and Indus Project.

While the Railways division received orders from customers such as SAIL Rites, Integrated Coach Factory and Universal Engineering, the Steel division received orders from Adani, L&T, Tata Nuevosol Energy, L.G.Balakrishnan, Steel Mart, Schaeffler and JM Frictech.

The Tubes division and the Industrial Component division too added to to the order book.

The current order book position for Pre-Engineered Buildings division stood at ₹455 crore, the Railways division ₹290 crore and Water Treatment Solutions ₹78 crore.

K M Sunil, Vice-President – Corporate Strategy said, “All the verticals received good orders during February, which augurs well for the future.”