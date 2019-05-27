Companies

Pension scheme provisioning pushes Oil India into red

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

Reports ₹208 crore net loss; declares 17.5% dividend

Oil India Limited has reported a net loss of ₹208.54 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had reported a profit of ₹866.50 crore in same quarter of the previous financial year.

A company official said that the loss is due to provisioning against employee pension scheme (EPS 95). Oil India has reported a one time actuarial deficit of ₹1,026.79 crore, which has been shown as exceptional item against EPS 95 in an official statement to the exchanges.

Total income during the quarter under review fell by 7.37 per cent to ₹3,506.11 crore. The company has recommended a final dividend of 17.50 per cent (₹1.75 on equity share of ₹10 each) for FY 2019.

Output dips

An OIL statement said, “Crude oil production for financial year 2018-19 is 3.32 million tonnes, which is 2 per cent lower than the 3.39 mt produced during the previous year due to environmental reasons. Natural gas production was 2,865 million standard cubic meters (mscm) (2,894 mscm) due to short upliftment of natural gas by certain consumers.”

On a consolidated basis, in FY19, total income was at ₹14,907.31 crore (₹11,707.81 crore). For the Oil India group, net profit for 2018-19 was ₹3,237.80 crore (₹2,734.64 crore), up 18.40 per cent.

Published on May 27, 2019
Quarterly Results
Oil India Ltd
Next Story

HAL’s Q4 profits 13.09% higher

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HAL’s Q4 profits 13.09% higher