People management platform Mesh raises $5 million funds

Mesh, a people management platform on Tuesday announced that it has raised $5 million in funding led by Surge, with participation from co-investors RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity and Emles Venture Partners.

Surge is Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up program for start-ups in India and Southeast Asia.

Founded in May 2020 by Gaurav Chaubey, Rahul Singh, and Saurabh Nangia and headquartered in San Jose USA, Mesh helps employees to actively collaborate with their employer in managing goals and receiving timely feedback.

“The future of work is flexible, distributed and agile, yet many companies have retained traditional methods of managing employee performance and engagement. Mesh was built to ensure that companies today are equipped to manage a new-age workforce with agility,” said Chaubey.

The platform helps employees manage goals and OKRs (Objectives and Key Results), performance reviews, one-on-one check-ins, and pulse surveys. It also sends users personalised reminders to drive individual growth.

Since its launch, multiple companies and teams across five continents have used Mesh. Their clients include companies such as Cred, ShareChat, Gradeup, Pipefy, CleverTap and Grant Thornton.

The funding of Mesh is led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, and supported by co-investors RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity, Emles Venture Partners and angel investors Neeraj Arora (ex-Whatsapp Chief Business Officer), Prasanna Sankar (Co-Founder of Rippling), as well as Munish Varma, Sumer Juneja and Vikas Agnihotri (Softbank Partners).

Mesh is part of Surge’s fifth cohort of 23 companies that have developed new digital solutions for companies and individuals in a rapidly evolving Southeast Asian landscape.