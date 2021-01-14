PepsiCo chalks out plan to step up climate goals

Snacks and beverage major PepsiCo has announced plans to more than double its climate goal, targeting a reduction of absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by more than 40 per cent by 2030.

The company said it has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

“Specifically, PepsiCo plans to reduce absolute GHG emissions across its direct operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 75 per cent and its indirect value chain (Scope 3) by 40 per cent by 2030 (2015 baseline),” the company said in a global statement.

This action is expected to result in the reduction of more than 26 million tonnes of GHG emissions, it added.

“The severe impacts from climate change are worsening, and we must accelerate the urgent systemic changes needed to address it,” said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta, in a statement.

“Climate action is core to our business as a global food and beverage leader and propels our PepsiCo positive journey to deliver positive outcomes for the planet and people. Our ambitious climate goal will guide us on the steep but critical path forward -- there is simply no other option but immediate and aggressive action,” he added.