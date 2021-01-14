Companies

PepsiCo chalks out plan to step up climate goals

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 14, 2021 Published on January 14, 2021

Aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030

Snacks and beverage major PepsiCo has announced plans to more than double its climate goal, targeting a reduction of absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by more than 40 per cent by 2030.

The company said it has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

“Specifically, PepsiCo plans to reduce absolute GHG emissions across its direct operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 75 per cent and its indirect value chain (Scope 3) by 40 per cent by 2030 (2015 baseline),” the company said in a global statement.

This action is expected to result in the reduction of more than 26 million tonnes of GHG emissions, it added.

“The severe impacts from climate change are worsening, and we must accelerate the urgent systemic changes needed to address it,” said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta, in a statement.

“Climate action is core to our business as a global food and beverage leader and propels our PepsiCo positive journey to deliver positive outcomes for the planet and people. Our ambitious climate goal will guide us on the steep but critical path forward -- there is simply no other option but immediate and aggressive action,” he added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 14, 2021
climate change
carbon emissions
greenhouse gases
PepsiCo
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.