PepsiCo clocks double-digit revenue growth in India in Q3

PepsiCo on Tuesday said that India witnessed a double-digit organic revenue growth in the third quarter. The company, which announced its global quarterly earnings for the 12-week period ended September 4, , also said that both snack unit volumes and beverage unit volumes in India witnessed double-digit growth.
This comes on the back of easing of mobility restrictions and out-of-home channels witnessing quicker recovery post the second pandemic wave.
The company’s management said:, “Our third quarter international growth also featured double-digit organic revenue growth in Mexico, Brazil, Russia, India, Egypt, and China, high-single-digit growth in South Africa, Australia, and Spain, and mid-single-digit growth in the UK.”
Talking about business performance in the Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) region, the company said:“snacks unit volume grew 5 per cent primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India, the Middle East and Pakistan.”
The company added that beverage unit volume grew 19 per cent in the AMESA region, primarily, “reflecting double-digit growth in India. Additionally, the Middle East, Pakistan and Nigeria each experienced double-digit growth.”
In September, PepsiCo India announced commissioning of its largest manufacturing facility for foods in the country. This also marked the American snacks and beverage major’s single largest investment of ₹814 crore in India.
