PepsiCo Foundation partners SEEDS to set up Covid care centres

The PepsiCo Foundation, on Monday, announced that it has partnered with the not-for-profit organisation, Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), to launch an extensive community relief outreach programme to support the government’s ongoing efforts against Covid-19.
“As part of the partnership, SEEDS will drive Covid-19 vaccinations for the community at large, set up Covid care centres equipped with beds and medical facilities, including oxygen cylinders. Additionally, oxygen concentrators will also be provided to the Central government for distribution to various government hospitals,” said the company in a statement.
The snacks and beverage major said that it will roll out these initiatives across the country with a special focus on Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.
Ahmed El Sheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said: “India is embattling the second wave of the pandemic, and we all are facing a challenging situation. In these difficult times, it becomes even more important for businesses to come together and partner with Centre and State governments, civil society, NGOs, and healthcare institutions to support communities in need. Vaccination is one way which can help us combat Covid-19, and we are thankful to have partners like SEEDS to front-end the community vaccination drives and set up Covid care centres. As a company, we will continue to do our best and stand with the Nation in these unprecedented times.”
In the first phase of the programme, over 1,00,000 vaccine doses will be provided to communities and will be administered through the local healthcare system. Also, five Covid care centers will be set up in key States for three months, the company stated.
Additionally, over 100 state-of-the-art oxygen concentrators are also being procured and will be provided to various State government authorities to support their on-ground requirements.
“In the second phase, the PepsiCo Foundation will be rolling out partnerships with other NGOs to support the frontline Covid warriors with PPE kits, N95 and surgical 3 ply masks, pulse oximeters, sanitisers,” the company stated.
PepsiCo India added that it has already committed to cover the cost of vaccination for its employees and their spouses, and vaccination drives are being organised in partnership with leading healthcare providers.
