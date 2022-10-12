Snacks and beverage major, PepsiCo, reported double-digit organic revenue growth in India in the third quarter. The company also reported double digit volume growth in the beverage segment in the third quarter that ended on September 3.

Talking about the performance in international markets, the company said that many of its “developing and emerging markets remained resilient including China, South Africa, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Vietnam and Poland, each of which delivered double-digit organic revenue growth.”

Double-digit growth

PepsiCo said it saw gains in both savoury snacks and beverages segments in markets such as India.

Talking about the performance of Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA ) region, the company said that in the third quarter, “convenient foods unit volume declined 2 per cent, primarily reflecting a high-single-digit decline in South Africa, partially offset by double-digit growth in the Middle East and Pakistan and mid-single-digit growth in India.”

“Beverage unit volume grew 11 per cent (in AMESA region), primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India,” the company added.

Gaining momentum

India has been amongst the fastest growing markets in the AMESA region for the company. In recent times, PepsiCo India is focusing on strategic launches in the premium kettle chips space with Lay’s Gourmet besides launching Quaker Oats Muesli

In the earnings statement, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta, said, “We are very pleased with our results for the third quarter as our global business momentum remains strong.”

