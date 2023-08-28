Leading snacks and beverages company PepsiCo India on Monday said it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) . The company added this partnership will enable discoverability of the company’s product portfolio by buyers and help in extending customer outreach through the diverse array of ONDC-affiliated seller applications.

The company joins a slew of FMCG companies that have come onboard ONDC.

In a statement , Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said, “ONDC’s creation as a centralized solution for diverse consumer needs is a notable step by the Indian Government to reshape the national e-commerce industry. At PepsiCo India, the focus is to maximize choices on how consumers want to source our products. We are always looking to innovate our go-to-market models. The integration with ONDC marks a pivotal step in this journey as it not only helps us to leverage latest technology platform solutions that will make us faster and flexible in our speed to market but also helps us to solidify our commitment to elevating consumer experiences.”

T Koshy, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, added, “As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent ecommerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see PepsiCo India on board. PepsiCo India can now reach a wider customer base, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network.”