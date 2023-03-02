Snacks brand Kurkure, has roped in Bollywood star, Sara Ali Khan, as its new brand ambassador. She made the announcement through an Instagram reel on Thursday.

In a statement, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family! Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging.”

Brand owner PepsiCo India said that Khan’s fun and playful persona is synonymous to Kurkure’s brand positioning as a family entertainer.

“Sara Ali Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country,” the company added.