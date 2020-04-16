PepsiCo India partners with CII Foundation to prCovide 2 million meals to marginalised communities

PepsiCo India on Thursday said it has joined hands with CII Foundation to commit 2 million meals to the marginalized communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of PepsiCo’s #GiveMealsGiveHope global programme, these meals will be distributed amongst families of farmers, self help groups (SHGs) and migrant workers across key states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, the company said in a release.

“We believe that companies have a bigger role to play in these challenging times. We have been working very closely with CII foundation to take stock of key on-ground requirements and how communities are getting impacted due to Covid-19 outbreak. We are partnering CII Foundation to reach out to these communities and offer assistance in expediting the relief measures,” said Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India.

With this latest partnership, PepsiCo India has upped its commitment to prCovide over 7 million meals to the underprivileged and marginalised families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak across India, the company said.

The company had recently Partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation and Smile Foundation to provide 5 million meals to underprivileged families across India.

As part of the partnership, CII Foundation will provide dry rations to the underprivileged families in partnership with the local administration and police authorities in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.