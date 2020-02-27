PepsiCo India set to launch reformulated Slice this summer

PepsiCo India is bringing a reformulated version of its Slice fruit drink to retail shelves this summer, in a bid to strengthen its share in the mango-based beverages segment. The company is also hoping to drive trials and widen the penetration of the new Slice by aggressively pushing the ₹10 price point for Tetra Paks.

“Our endeavour has been to keep evolving our offerings to meet ever-changing consumer needs. Our research indicates that consumers are seeking a thicker and more indulgent beverage in this segment,” said Vineet Sharma, Director, Juices, PepsiCo India. “Based on these consumer insights, we have launched the reformulated Slice, which is the thickest and tastiest Mango drink in the country.”

The snacks and beverages major is also leveraging its association with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif to launch a new ad campaign, which will be amplified across TV, digital and social media. The new Slice will be available from March 2020 across retail outlets in the country.

“We had launched the ₹10 price point for the first time for the brand last year in the Eastern region as a pilot. Now, with the reformulated Slice, we are rolling out the ₹10 price point in the Tetra Pak format across the country. We believe this will enable us to grow the brand’s penetration, drive trials and enable us to double Slice’s business in the next three years,” added Sharma.

The mango beverage segment has been growing in double digits over the past few years and the company said that the category has been witnessing strong growth momentum. It contributes nearly 20 per cent to the liquid refreshment beverages segment in the country. PepsiCo India also said that its claim that Slice is the thickest mango drink in the country has been substantiated by independent research conducted by Nielsen.