PepsiCo India set to launch reformulated Slice this summer

How cloud computing is helping make Apollo Tyres fitter
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
PepsiCo India is bringing a reformulated version of its Slice fruit drink to retail shelves this summer, in a bid to strengthen its share in the mango-based beverages segment. The company is also hoping to drive trials and widen the penetration of the new Slice by aggressively pushing the ₹10 price point for Tetra Paks.
“Our endeavour has been to keep evolving our offerings to meet ever-changing consumer needs. Our research indicates that consumers are seeking a thicker and more indulgent beverage in this segment,” said Vineet Sharma, Director, Juices, PepsiCo India. “Based on these consumer insights, we have launched the reformulated Slice, which is the thickest and tastiest Mango drink in the country.”
The snacks and beverages major is also leveraging its association with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif to launch a new ad campaign, which will be amplified across TV, digital and social media. The new Slice will be available from March 2020 across retail outlets in the country.
“We had launched the ₹10 price point for the first time for the brand last year in the Eastern region as a pilot. Now, with the reformulated Slice, we are rolling out the ₹10 price point in the Tetra Pak format across the country. We believe this will enable us to grow the brand’s penetration, drive trials and enable us to double Slice’s business in the next three years,” added Sharma.
The mango beverage segment has been growing in double digits over the past few years and the company said that the category has been witnessing strong growth momentum. It contributes nearly 20 per cent to the liquid refreshment beverages segment in the country. PepsiCo India also said that its claim that Slice is the thickest mango drink in the country has been substantiated by independent research conducted by Nielsen.
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Motorola evokes love for a favourite flip phone, now with a modern day take, but demands a flagship price for ...
Honor 9X is the company’s successor to its best selling Honor 8X, an entry level device. Honor is trying to ...
Civil service reforms are badly needed,but is the government doing it right?
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
Adequate life and health insurance, an emergency fund, and equity investments are essential
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...