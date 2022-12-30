PepsiCo India is set to launch a sub-brand for Kurkure for the first time, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the namkeen segment. The company’s Kurkure Playz platform has been launched to corner a larger share in the soft namkeen segment, which is largely dominated by regional and unorganised players.

Besides bringing its existing product Puffcorn under the new sub-brand, it has also launched a new product called Kurkure Playz Pastax, in line with consumer’s growing affinity for lighter texture snacks.

Light snacks

Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead of Kurkure, said, “The launch of Kurkure Playz allows our iconic brand to tap into the rapidly growing softer texture namkeen snacks and expand its product format. The winning product propositions of Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and Kurkure Playz Pastax will help us create differentiation and build taste superiority in the category.”

Double digit growth

As per industry estimates, the soft namkeen segment accounts for nearly 10 per cent of the overall salty snacks category in the country and is growing at a double-digit year-on-year. The soft namkeen segment is typically sold in the puffed format, which constitutes about 60 per cent of the soft namkeen segment, besides the pellet format. The snacks and beverage maker’s new offering Pastax is in the pellet format. Some regional players which have a presence in the segment include DFM Foods, Prataap Snacks and Haldiram, among others.

The Kurkure Playz range is available at various price points including ₹5 and ₹10 at leading retail and e-commerce platforms across the country. The launch is backed by 360 degree digital surround campaign spanning across multiple platforms besides a TVC

The snacks and beverage major has been on a launch spree in the past few months launching a slew of innovations such as Lay’s Wafer style and Lay’s Gourmet.