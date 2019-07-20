Companies

PepsiCo launches initiative to collect multi-layered plastic in West Bengal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 20, 2019 Published on July 20, 2019

A representational image   -  THE HINDU

PepsiCo India in partnership with a waste management firm, Nepra has announced its commitment to collect over 8 lakh kg of multi-layered plastic in West Bengal by end of this year.

This initiative will be rolled out in four cities- Kolkata, Darjelling, Kalimpong and Siliguri.It also launched a waste management education programme for school children in Kurseong, Darjeeling, which aims to create awareness about dry waste management . After Kurseong, PepsiCo India and Nepra plan to expand the waste management education initiative to all the schools in the Darjeeling district.

In a statement, Samir Pathak, AMENA Corporate Affairs Director – Sustainability, PepsiCo said “ With our various recycling initiatives, we are doing our bit to make sustainable plastics a reality. The main idea behind this association is to help provide our future generations with the knowledge of waste management."

He added, “As a company, we have been actively working across multiple states to collect, segregate, & sustainably manage equivalent of 100 percent of our plastic packaging by 2021. Further, our target is to make 100 percent of our packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025.”

Published on July 20, 2019
PepsiCo India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dr Reddy’s announces closure of transactions with Upsher-Smith Labs