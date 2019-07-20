PepsiCo launches initiative to collect multi-layered plastic in West Bengal

PepsiCo India in partnership with a waste management firm, Nepra has announced its commitment to collect over 8 lakh kg of multi-layered plastic in West Bengal by end of this year.

This initiative will be rolled out in four cities- Kolkata, Darjelling, Kalimpong and Siliguri.It also launched a waste management education programme for school children in Kurseong, Darjeeling, which aims to create awareness about dry waste management . After Kurseong, PepsiCo India and Nepra plan to expand the waste management education initiative to all the schools in the Darjeeling district.

In a statement, Samir Pathak, AMENA Corporate Affairs Director – Sustainability, PepsiCo said “ With our various recycling initiatives, we are doing our bit to make sustainable plastics a reality. The main idea behind this association is to help provide our future generations with the knowledge of waste management."

He added, “As a company, we have been actively working across multiple states to collect, segregate, & sustainably manage equivalent of 100 percent of our plastic packaging by 2021. Further, our target is to make 100 percent of our packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025.”