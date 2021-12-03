PepsiCo ropes in Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador for Mountain Dew

In a strategic move, PepsiCo India has roped in actor Mahesh Babu as the brand ambassador for Mountain Dew. This is part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen the brand’s presence in the country especially in the Southern region.

Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India told BusinessLine, “Mountain Dew continues to strengthen and expand its market position in the country. Andhra Pradesh is a key strategic market for us and we continue to deepen our engagement with the consumers there.”

“We are very excited to partner with Mahesh Babu for Mountain Dew as his personality strongly resonates with the brand philosophy of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai. With Mahesh on board, we are confident of deepening our connect with consumers across India and further intensify brand love and visibility,” he added.

As part of this partnership, Babu will feature in the brand’s new campaign which will be released on TV and digital platforms this year. The snacks and beverage major said that this “vibrant collaboration” will also engage consumers across India in the summer in 2022. Sharma said that the brand is gearing up for the summer of 2022 and will be strongly leveraging this association.

The upcoming summer season will be a crucial period for the beverage industry that faced challenges due to Covid-related restrictions in the past two years.

In a statement, Babu said, “Mountain Dew’s philosophy ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ has always resonated with me strongly because it is in line with my belief. I love pushing myself to the extreme and I am thrilled to join hands with Mountain Dew to make magic for our audiences very soon.