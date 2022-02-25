Perfios enters unicorn club with $70 m funding round

The funds will be used to finance the acquisition of other companies

Fintech company Perfios has raised $70 million in Series C funding round from Pear Valley Investment and Bessemer Venture Partners at a unicorn valuation.

According to the company’s MCA filings, Perfios has allotted 4,16,336 Series C Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) having a face value of ₹100 each at a premium of ₹12,510 per share.

The regulatory filings noted that the fresh funds will be used by Perfios to finance the acquisition of other companies and in meeting capital expenditure requirements.

Pear Valley Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, has been allotted 3,27,121 shares for an investment of ₹412 crore and Bessemer Venture Partners’ subsidiary Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd was allotted 89,215 shares for an investment of ₹112.5 crore.

Post this transaction, Warburg Pincus holds 41.69 per cent of post preferential offer capital in the company and Bessemer holds 32.12 per cent. In 2019, Warburg Pincus and Bessemer Venture Partners also invested $50 million in Perfios.

Further, the company has also allotted 4,95,069 optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS) with a face value of ₹1,166 each.

Omkar Shirhatti has been allotted 2,26,346 OCRPS, Gaurav Samdaria got 2,49,121 OCRPS and Alok Kumar is allotted 19,602 OCRPS.

Perfios did not respond to BusinessLine queries till the time of publication.

Perfios’ operations

Started by V R Govindarajan and Debashish Chakraborty in 2008, the Bengaluru-based Perfios enables businesses to aggregate structured and unstructured data, curate, analyse and help in decision-making.

Perfios serves clients across various domains such as banks, NBFCs, digital lending platforms, mutual fund companies, insurance companies, etc.

According to the company’s website, the fintech start-up has facilitated over 500 million transactions per month, supported 735 institutions and is present in 18 countries.