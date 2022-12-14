Pernod Ricard India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director with effect from January 01, 2023. He will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.

He will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India’s business strategy, developing organisation and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth, the company added.

In a statement, Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia said, “Pernod Ricard India is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with Paul-Robert at the helm, our focus on premiumisation, innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability and responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda. He will be a brilliant addition to the India leadership team.”

Paul-Robert succeeds Thibault Cuny, who paved the way for Pernod Ricard India’s significant transformation agenda in the last four years. Cuny stepped down in October 2022, citing health reasons. .

On his announcement, Paul-Robert Bouhier said “I am excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets of Pernod Ricard and looking forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that Pernod Ricard India has nurtured all these years.”

Over the course of his career, he has held several leadership positions at Pernod Ricard, most recently as Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Southern Europe since 2020. He has 27 years of international experience in marketing, commercial and general management across markets and brand companies. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.