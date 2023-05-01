Pernod Ricard India has appointed Jean Touboul as its new Managing Director with effect from May 1st, 2023.

Touboul joins to lead the India operations of the alcohol-beverage company after serving as the Managing Director of Pernod Ricard’s South-East Asia entity, based in Singapore. In his new role, Touboul will continue to report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.

“I am looking forward to drive our many strategic priorities and the vast opportunities in a culturally diverse market like India. I am very excited to have the privilege of leading a team of very dynamic and committed convivialists here. We have made huge strides in this market by building sustainable, industry-first operations while aligning with our focus on innovation and transformation,” Jean Touboul said.

Touboul has held several leadership roles in Eastern Europe and headquarters, before moving to Asia as Managing Director, Taiwan in 2014, and later Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard Korea. He was appointed to lead as Managing Director for South-East Asia in 2021. He joined the Pernod Ricard Group in 2004 as Financial Controller & Internal Auditor of Pernod Ricard Europe, said the company.

Pernod Ricard India Private Limited (PRI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia.

