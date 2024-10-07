Pernod Ricard India has announced that it set up its largest malt distillery and maturation facility in Asia, to be situated in Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The company said this is the first step in the realization of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, signed on 23 February 2024. Pernod Ricard is projected to invest up to ₹1,785 crore in India over 10 years.

Since the MoU’s signing, Pernod Ricard India claims to have already committed about ₹100 crore, including land costs. The company has made progress on operational and construction planning, with the design and layout of the facility being finalized.

The project intends to establish end-to-end capabilities for producing world-class malt spirits in India and to create Asia’s largest malt plant with a production capacity of up to 13 million pure alcoholic liters annually.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, stated, “Pernod Ricard India’s decision to invest in the establishment of Asia’s largest malt spirit distillery and maturation facility in Maharashtra underscores India’s growing stature on the global economic stage.”

“This landmark project will significantly contribute to local employment, providing job opportunities for hundreds of individuals while fostering skill development and entrepreneurship. It will drive economic growth, benefiting farmers and various sectors, aligning perfectly with our vision for a dynamic, diversified, and self-reliant economy.”

The project is poised to generate direct employment for 700 to 800 people, with indirect job opportunities expected throughout the region. It will also provide farmers with avenues to cultivate high-quality barley.

Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, remarked, “This facility will benefit from Pernod Ricard’s rich heritage in producing premium spirits. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, contributing to the economic and social prosperity of Maharashtra and beyond. Our vision is to shape a sustainable future, where India emerges as a hub for premium malt spirits crafted with global precision and local passion.”

