Longitude 77, Pernod Ricard India’s first-ever Indian single malt is set to strengthen its roots in the Indian market with its launch in Punjab.

With the availability of Longitude 77 in Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Dubai, and Delhi Duty-Free, the brand is making its way in the Indian markets with the launch in Punjab.

Produced in small batches, Longitude 77 uses locally sourced ingredients. Double matured in American Bourbon barrels and wine casks, the single malt is extra aged in the cool, dry climate of Dindori Nashik in the Sahyadri Range.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “We are proud to bring Longitude 77 to Punjab, a region known for its deep appreciation of authenticity and grandeur.”

“Longitude 77 is more than just a single malt; it is a celebration of India’s rich heritage and craftsmanship, combined with contemporary luxury. With its roots in Indian terroir, this launch marks an exciting chapter as we continue to share this unique spirit of India with connoisseurs across the country.”

Longitude 77 takes its name from the 77° East line of longitude that runs through India. According to the company, the brand’s ethos is connected to India’s rich heritage, reflecting its commitment to investment in creating world-class products within the country. This single malt also meets the growing demand for premium, locally crafted Indian spirits.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit