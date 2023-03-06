Pernod Ricard India (PRI), has unveiled its first innovation centre in Nashik, Maharashtra. In line with the company’s strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its portfolio offerings, the innovation centre will enable research and incubation for product, pack, and process innovations.

With India being a strategic market, Pernod Ricard aims to truly exemplify ‘Make in India’ by stepping up local innovations in multiple categories for diverse cohorts, while scaling its sustainability and cost leadership in the market, said the company.

Located in the periphery of Pernod Ricard India’s manufacturing facility in Nashik, the innovation centre will be the apex lab for strengthening expertise in whiskies, as well as other white and brown spirits, along with non-alcoholic beverages. It will provide collaboration opportunities while equipping the organisation with the latest insights, techniques, best practices, equipment, and future-ready technical capabilities.

“To keep enhancing consumer experience and to meet their demands through our offerings, today we celebrate the launch of our first-ever innovation centre at Nashik. Accelerating the Government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we at Pernod Ricard, are committed to innovating, investing, and manufacturing in India. We are thrilled about the advancements that our innovation lab is set to achieve and cater to the palate of our consumers,” said Rajesh Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, Pernod Ricard India.

Spearheaded by a dedicated Innovation and Research & Development (R&D) head and steered by liquid, packaging, analytical, and process specialists, the team will be empowered to effectively leverage data and analytics, advanced digital solutions, and equipment integrations to innovate in India for the world, said the company.

Gagandeep Sethi, Vice-President of manufacturing, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Our first-ever innovation centre will serve as a destination, as well as an incubator, to synergise insights, trends, expertise, and technology, which will enable us to create premium innovations for our consumers in India. It also strengthens our commitment towards making in India for the world.”