French spirits major Pernod Ricard’s India arm, in a bid to strengthen its growth in the India market, has launched its first Indian single malt - Longitude77, catering to the premium segment.

Longitude77, a made-in-India whisky, has been crafted for seekers of authentic contemporary Indian luxury. With the launch, it aims to redefine India’s global prominence, said the company. The product is currently available in Mumbai, Goa, Delhi Duty Free at IGI Airport, and is priced at ₹4,000.

The company is locally producing the whisky in small batches in a distillery in Dindori, Nashik (Maharashtra), and is using locally-sourced ingredients. “The Indian single malt whiskey market is still nascent, but is very promising. We want to play in this segment at a premium-level, by bringing a qualitative product made in India for Indians,” Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, told businessline.

Longitude77 is inspired by the longitude that runs through the length of India at 77° east and marks India’s position on the world map. In the near future, Pernod Ricard also plans to export the Indian whisky to international markets, potentially beginning with Dubai.

In the recent past, multiple spirit companies have increasingly forayed into the Indian single malt category. Players such as Diageo India, Radico Khaitan, John Distilleries and DeVANS are seeing growth in the category. Addressing the competition in the market, Touboul said, “Multiple players actively investing to expand this category, makes for more of an opportunity than a challenge. The combined effort of the industry is beneficial to broaden the category, as it is still a small segment.”

For Pernod Ricard India, whisky contributes to the “vast majority” of sales volume, and is its strong hold and most relevant category. Majority of the sales are made locally. Over 90 per cent of volume and over 80 per cent of sales in terms of value are made up of local products, according to Touboul.

Opportunities aplenty

The company also aims to drive growth from other spirit categories such as Vodka and Gin. Currently, it has offerings such as Absolut in the vodka category and multiple gins from Japan and Germany. Touboul said, “We are sizing all the possibilities at the same time because they are all relevant in the country where the expansion of the consumption pool, the expansion of the economy is giving us so many opportunities.”

Pernod Ricard India is also increasingly exploring opportunities in the wine category, as it is noticing positive growth and interest, especially among female consumers and a rising interest in wine among Indian consumers. It is also observing the global success of tequila, particularly in the US and Mexico, and is exploring its potential in Asian markets.