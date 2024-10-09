Persistent Systems, a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernisation, announced that it has achieved carbon neutrality for Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions) across its global operations for FY23-24, one year ahead of schedule.

This significant milestone, verified by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited, underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and aligns with global efforts to limit climate change to 1.5°C and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Persistent mentioned in a press statement.

Persistent’s carbon management strategy is centered on improving energy efficiency through investments in renewable energy and energy-efficient infrastructure. These efforts are certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). The company has made notable progress in renewable energy adoption and resource management, contributing to a 42 per cent reduction in emissions, powered by two windmills (2.1 MW each) and 2 MW solar rooftop installations.

Globally, 39 per cent of Persistent’s energy consumption now comes from renewable sources, with India leading the way at 44 per cent. Additionally, 16 per cent of the company’s renewable energy needs are met through self-generated Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from its windmills. The company has also purchased International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) covering 45 per cent of leased and overseas facilities.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Persistent has achieved a 99 per cent recycling rate for waste generated across its operations. Further, the company has planted 121,035 trees, contributing to carbon sequestration efforts, and has implemented systems to reuse 28.3 per cent of treated wastewater on its owned campuses.

Dhanashree Bhat, Chief Operating Officer, Persistent said, “Our commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) issues goes beyond the regulatory requirements — it is a strategic, transformative journey aimed at delivering long-term value for our clients, communities, and the environment. Achieving carbon neutrality for our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions is a critical milestone on our path to reaching net-zero by 2050. By aligning with the GHG Protocol and the Science-Based Targets Initiative, we are ensuring that our approach is both science-based and comprehensive, enabling us to effectively reduce our environmental footprint across all emission sources and contribute to global sustainability efforts.”