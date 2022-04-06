Persistent Systems rejigs leadership team

Persistent Systems announced it is strengthening its leadership team to support continued growth and strategic focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG), risk management and talent transformation initiatives.

Sameer Bendre, formerly chief people officer, will be Chief of Operations, overseeing ESG and risk management as well as enterprise Information systems and administration functions.

Yogesh Patgaonkar, as Chief People Officer, will be responsible for global HR function, including learning and development as well as talent acquisition.

New to Persistent, Patgaonkar has over 28 years of HR experience at organisations like RPG Group, L&T and Mphasis, the company said. Patgaonkar will be a member of Persistent’s executive team and based out of Pune

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems, said, “We are excited to welcome Yogesh to the Persistent family as we embark upon the next phase in our talent transformation journey. As we continue to grow organically and through acquisitions around the world, Yogesh’s diverse experience across HR, P&L and consulting will help in the seamless integration and development of our global workforce. At the same time, ESG and risk management are at the core of our strategy, and we look forward to Sameer’s leadership in driving tangible business outcomes in these areas as well as other operational efficiencies.”

Bendre said, “My 15-year journey at Persistent has been very exciting. I wish Yogesh all the best and I look forward to taking on new responsibilities as the Chief of Operations to lead our ESG and risk management practices across the organisation and bring new levels of efficiency in the EIS and admin functions.”

Patgaonkar said, “I am thrilled to join the Persistent leadership team at this exciting time. I look forward to furthering the people-centric culture that Persistent is well-known for. Our future depends on nurturing and growing talent in the company and that will be my mission.”