Personal and home care brand Rusabl targets ₹50 crore revenue

E-commerce aggregator Evenflow has announced that Rusabl, a sustainable brand in personal care and home and kitchen brand that it acquired last year, has witnessed a three-fold jump in its sales in the first quarter post its acquisition. The brand targets to be a ₹50 crore brand over the next 36 months, it said.

Founded by Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in early 2021, Evenflow is an aggregator of third-party sellers on marketplaces that acquires homegrown brands across categories and helps those scale up within a few years.

Rusabl was Evenflow’s second acquisition and the vision for the brand is to make it India’s most affordable sustainable brand cutting across the consumer lifecycle in home and kitchen, travel and essentials. The kitchen alone is a ₹10,000 crore market only in e-commerce and Rusabl is bullish on the segment. It is majorly present on Amazon and recently it got launched on Flipkart and CRED as well.

‘Confidence boost’

‘We’ve learned extensively with Rusabl, from optimum performance marketing strategies, new launch planning, portfolio expansion and platform expansion as well, within three months. The way the brand is scaling gives us the confidence to have extremely ambitious growth targets for it across platforms. We’ve managed to scale the brand keeping it profitable at 12 per cent EBITDA, which in itself feels like a feat. We are targeting an 8x growth by March 2023 and are certain to achieve it,” said Utsav Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Evenflow.

Rusabl started with the product portfolio of bamboo toothbrushes, steel straws, produce bags, cutlery sets among other verticals, and since December has been bullish on building home and kitchen as a category.