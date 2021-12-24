Personal care brand Brillare forays in offline distribution with exclusive retail outlets

Personal care brand Brillare has forayed in the offline retail space and looking to strengthen its distribution footprint with exclusive retail outlets. The company said it has opened its first two exclusive retail outlets in Pacific Mall, New Delhi, and VR Mall, Surat.

FMCG major Emami owns a majority stake in Brillare. Currently, Brillare products are available for customers at premium salon chains, the official website, and e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle and Tata Cliq.

Jigar Patel, CEO of Brillare, said, “The idea behind establishing Brillare was to address the real beauty concerns with science and nature and extend sustainable healing over a quick-fix approach. With the launch of our exclusive retail outlets, we hope to reinforce this commitment. We intend to open 50 retail outlets by 2023, as well as increase our digital footprints by penetrating tier II areas and pursuing global expansion opportunities.”

“Furthermore, we intend to increase our existing personal care portfolio and introduce innovative products with zero dilution formulation,” he added.

It’s product portfolio includes Face Washes, Oil Shots, Power Drops, Face Toners and Ultimate Soothing Oil in Zero Dilution formulation.