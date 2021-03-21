Personal care brand Earth Rhythmto close $2 million seed round in 2-3 weeks

Earth Rhythm, a Gurugram based clean beauty and personal care brand, is raising $2 million from an early-stage investor. The term sheet has been signed, and the due diligence is underway. The deal is expected to be closed in the next 2-3 weeks. The funds raised will be used for product development, clinical trials, marketing and team building.

Founded by former banker Harini Sivakumar, Earth Rhythm offers products in skincare, haircare, body & bath and makeup categories. Its products are certified by Ecocert to offer certified non-toxic, plastic-free sustainable products. Its products combine natural raw materials and science-backed formulations with a zero-waste philosophy. Ecocert is an organic certification organization founded in France in 1991. It is based in Europe but conducts inspections in over 80 countries.

“It all started off when my son, a special needs child, faced severe eczema, which was further aggravated by soaps with fragrance. I spent a lot of time looking for non-fragrant soaps which were not available. Therefore, I requested friends and family who visited the US to bring back non-fragrant skincare products of big brands like Aveeno and CeraVe. In 2015, I started making cold-pressed soaps at home by watching Youtube videos and handed over the extra soaps to family and friends. When I received repeat requests from them, I decided to start Soapworks India and sold my soaps on Facebook and Instagram. In 2016, I studied a few courses on how to formulate skincare products and in 2017, I registered as an MSME unit, that allowed me to operate from home” Harini Sivakumar, founder and CEO, Earth Rhythm told BusinessLine.

With her father’s help, a retired banker, she renamed the company Earth Rhythm in 2019 and set up an 800 sq ft manufacturing unit and first introduced zero waste skincare shampoo bars packaged in tin containers or cardboard boxes with no plastic.

“Customers loved the shampoo bars. From soaps to shampoos to serums and moisturisers, today we have a range of 130 SKUs in the mid-premium segment, targeted at men and women from 22-34 years. We address concerns like acne, dehydrated skin, hyper pigmentation, dark circles, anti-aging, among others and have recently launched a Face Analysis Tool that scans your face, tells you your concerns and gives you suggestions too,” said Harini. Her father handles Sales and Finance, and Harini handles Production, Procurement and Marketing.