Soothe Healthcare, a personal hygiene company and maker of Paree sanitary pads, has raised ₹120 crore from its existing investors and another ₹55 crore from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The existing partners include A91, Symphony, Sixth Sense, and GII. The startup said it will utilize the raised capital to further grow its distribution channels and deepen its reach to women across tier II & III markets. The funds will also be used to amplify marketing outreach and spread a social message on women’s menstrual hygiene.

Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, of Soothe Healthcare, said, “Our endeavour is to provide women with high-quality products at a great value. Our value proposition and social impact-driven business model has helped establish Paree Sanitary Pads as a trusted personal hygiene brand across India. This fresh inflow of funds will help us reach women across wider geographies.”

About Soothe Healthcare

Soothe Healthcare is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and marketing personal hygiene products under its flagship brand Paree sanitary pads. It has now expanded into the baby diapers segment with the launch of its brand Super Cute’s.

Paree Sanitary Pads was launched in 2016 through offline FMCG distribution channels. The young brand has since then raised several rounds of investments from multiple companies.

Abhay Panday, General Partner, A91 Partners said, “We continue to be believers in the business opportunity in women’s hygiene and Soothe’s a relentless focus on building a high-quality Indian brand in the space.”