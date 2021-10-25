PESB picks Sanjay Khanna as next Director (Refineries) at BPCL

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has picked Sanjay Khanna for the post of Director (Refineries) at oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the government’s head-hunter said on its website.
Khanna has been executive director heading BPCL’s Kochi refinery since January this year. Before that, he was heading the state-run oil firm’s Mumbai refinery.
A chemical engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli and a post-graduate in finance management from Mumbai University, Khanna joined the Mumbai refinery of BPCL as a graduate engineer trainee in 1991.
He was also a general manager (technical) at Numaligarh Refinery Limited.
Khanna was selected during interviews held on October 22 from a shortlist of seven candidates, including six from BPCL.
The PESB selection will have to be ratified by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).
The post of Director (Refineries) at BPCL has been lying vacant since September 1, 2020 after the previous incumbent stepped down on superannuation.
BPCL is in the process of being privatised.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...