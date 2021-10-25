PESB picks Sanjay Khanna as next Director (Refineries) at BPCL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has picked Sanjay Khanna for the post of Director (Refineries) at oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the government’s head-hunter said on its website.

Khanna has been executive director heading BPCL’s Kochi refinery since January this year. Before that, he was heading the state-run oil firm’s Mumbai refinery.

A chemical engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli and a post-graduate in finance management from Mumbai University, Khanna joined the Mumbai refinery of BPCL as a graduate engineer trainee in 1991.

He was also a general manager (technical) at Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

Khanna was selected during interviews held on October 22 from a shortlist of seven candidates, including six from BPCL.

The PESB selection will have to be ratified by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

The post of Director (Refineries) at BPCL has been lying vacant since September 1, 2020 after the previous incumbent stepped down on superannuation.

BPCL is in the process of being privatised.