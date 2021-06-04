PESB rejects 9 candidates for CMD of ONGC; picks Pankaj Kumar as Director Offshore

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has rejected all the nine shortlisted candidates it interviewed on Friday for the post of chairman and managing director of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).

“Keeping in view the strategic importance and vision for the company and its future, the board did not recommend any candidate and decided to constitute a search committee in the PESB,” the selection board said on its website.

Nine candidates, including six from ONGC, one from Concor and two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were interviewed by the board on Friday.

The PESB, however, picked Pankaj Kumar, for the post of Director (Offshore) from a shortlist of seven candidates, including six from the company. Kumar is currently an executive director with ONGC.

India’s biggest oil explorer and producer has been without a full-time CMD since the previous incumbent demitted office on March 31.

The company’s director finance, Subhash Kumar, has been holding additional charge as CMD since April 1.