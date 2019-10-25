PESB selects Manoj Jain to head GAIL (India)

Manoj Jain, currently the Director (Business Development) at GAIL (India) Ltd has been picked by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), the government’s head-hunter, to helm India’s biggest natural gas company.

PESB selected Jain for the post of chairman and managing director of GAIL, a maharatna PSU, after an interview held in New Delhi on Friday from a short-list of eight candidates that included five from GAIL, according to sources.