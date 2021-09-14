Peshwa Acharya to steer Brightcom Group strategy as President

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Peshwa Acharya, an accomplished senior management professional has joined Brightcom Group to spearhead its corporate strategy and development in the capacity of President (Group Strategy).
Peshwa, as the head of the group strategy, will advance the global strategy and positioning of Brightcom group as an intelligent digital marketing platform, which meets the needs of publishers, advertisers and solution providers in the digital eco-system. He has been on the board of the company as an Independent Director for the past year.
Peshwa Acharya was associated with leading companies & brands across FMCG (CPG), Retail, Telecom, Technology, E-commerce, Hospitality and Education domains. He has been instrumental in setting up and nurturing some of India’s most prominent brands & businesses at P&G, Reckitt, Dabur, Reliance Retail (including Reliance Digital), Sterling Holidays (Thomas Cook), and startups like Housing.com.
Till recently, he was the Chief Marketing, Sales & Revenue Officer (CMO) at Ampersand Group (Vibgyor Schools).
An alumnus of IIM Calcutta & IIT Kharagpur, Peshwa has worked across the Indian Subcontinent, Asia and other emerging markets.
“I am excited to be a part of the Brightcom Group,” said Peshwa Acharya. “I look forward to building upon the company’s current successes and focus on actively contributing to the growth at Brightcom.”
“We are delighted to have Peshwa join the executive team,” said Suresh Reddy, Chairman and CEO of the Brightcom Group, “Peshwa is a leader who has a proven track record of building, managing and energizing high-growth organizations. He will be a great asset both in terms of bringing in deep business insights and overall executive leadership.”
Brightcom Group (Formerly, Lycos Internet Limited) provides a unique variety of multichannel products, turnkey solutions and proprietary programmatic solutions. It’s network delivers over 60 billion impressions every month. The Company has 22 office locations and has 463 employees and consultants worldwide.
