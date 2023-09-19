Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon has named Peter Bains as Group CEO. Bains assumed his new leadership role on Monday and will directly report to group chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Bains was previously an independent director on Biocon’s board since December, and CEO and board director at Syngene International, a subsidiary of Biocon, from 2010-16.

He has over three decades of experience in strategic and operational leadership roles in various companies, including GSK, MiNA Therapeutics, and Indivior Plc.

He holds a BSc degree with combined honours in zoology and physiology from the University of Sheffield, UK.

“Peter has a unique fit and profile for the role, having both extensive global leadership experience and success across the biopharmaceutical field and a comprehensive understanding of the Biocon Group, having led Syngene for 5 years and taking it through its very successful IPO in 2015,” Shaw said.

