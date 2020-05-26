Peter England collaborates with Ayushmann Khurrana to raise awareness on face masks

Eggoz gets ₹2.5-cr seed funding
Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana in collaboration with Peter England shot a short video stressing on the importance of wearing face masks while stepping out during this pandemic.
This video marks the beginning of Khurrana’s association with Peter England, a menswear brand from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.
This initiative by Ayushmann emphasizes on “wearing masks as a part of our everyday routine.”
In the video, Ayushmann has highlighted the necessity of wearing face masks to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Speaking on this novel association, Ayushmann Khurrana said in an official statement, "As a socially conscious citizen of India, I wish to spread constructive messages on matters that require vital and urgent attention, like health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. I‘m glad to be a part of a campaign where a hugely important message is being communicated by Peter England which aims to make people aware of the importance of wearing face masks.”
He added, “With face masks taking centre stage in this pandemic, it is a thought in the right direction to raise awareness on how we should be conscious of our health and in turn also take care of the health and safety of the community-at-large. I'm glad to begin my association with Peter England, an iconic brand that has redefined the men’s fashion industry, with this social video. The brand's persona and attributes appeal to me and make this association something I dearly look forward to.”
Commenting on this collaboration, Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, “As a responsible brand, we have strived to do our part in this collective fight against this global pandemic. Various studies show that wearing face masks as part of everyday routine is now crucial to contain the spread of Covid-19. Hence we have leveraged our strengths and skill-set to produce high-quality cloth-masks which are the need of the hour.”
Singhai mentioned that it has been done to raise awareness about the importance of wearing cloth-based face masks. “We believe that Ayushmann, being a popular style and youth icon, will help in getting this social message delivered to a large set of Indians across the country,” he further said.
Peter England has announced Ayushmann Khurrana as a brand ambassador to augment the brand’s continuous growth in the menswear sector.
