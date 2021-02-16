Petronet LNG Kochi terminal receives approval for LNG dispensing

The Kochi terminal of Petronet LNG Ltd has become the first LNG dispensing station in the country. The Petroleum Explosive and Safety Organisation has issued permanent license to the terminal for providing automotive fuel to motor vehicles.

Yogananda Reddy, Chief General Manager & Vice President (Plant Head) said the license has been issued after the successful trial run of the station for one year. The company would be setting up more such stations in Kerala with the support of the state government. The importance of having LNG Station would ensure developing a green eco system that would reduce pollution, he said.

The company also has plans to launch a fishing boat operating with LNG as fuel in the marine sector shortly with the support of K-Disc (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council). More such LNG dispensing stations would be coming up in the State, as PSU oil marketing companies have evinced interest in setting up more such stations at Kasargod, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram in the next one year, he added.

Earlier handing over the permanent license to Petronet LNG, R.Venugopal, Dy Chief Controller of Explosives Kerala said the usage of LNG would increase in the near future especially in automotive and marine sector. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private buses plying in the State could have the economic advantage of using LNG as fuel.