Petronet LNG Q1 net profit up 5 per cent sequentially

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Petronet LNG has reported a 5 per cent sequential increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹ 670 crore as compared to net profit of ₹ 638 crore in the previous March quarter.
On a year-on-year basis, net profit for the quarter under review grew 34 per cent from a level of ₹ 500 crore recorded in June quarter last fiscal.
Total revenue for the quarter under review grew 13.7 per cent to ₹ 8,667 crore from ₹ 7,625 crore in the previous March quarter. In the June quarter last fiscal, the company had recorded revenue of ₹ 4,952 crore.
On a standalone basis, net profit for the first quarter this fiscal came in at ₹ 636 crore, higher than ₹ 623 crore in the March quarter. In the first quarter last fiscal, the company had recorded a standalone profit of ₹ 520 crore, filings made by Petronet with the stock exchanges showed.
