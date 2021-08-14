Petronet LNG Q1 net profit up 5 per cent sequentially

Petronet LNG has reported a 5 per cent sequential increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 at ₹ 670 crore as compared to net profit of ₹ 638 crore in the previous March quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit for the quarter under review grew 34 per cent from a level of ₹ 500 crore recorded in June quarter last fiscal.

Total revenue for the quarter under review grew 13.7 per cent to ₹ 8,667 crore from ₹ 7,625 crore in the previous March quarter. In the June quarter last fiscal, the company had recorded revenue of ₹ 4,952 crore.

On a standalone basis, net profit for the first quarter this fiscal came in at ₹ 636 crore, higher than ₹ 623 crore in the March quarter. In the first quarter last fiscal, the company had recorded a standalone profit of ₹ 520 crore, filings made by Petronet with the stock exchanges showed.