State-run Petronet LNG on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at around ₹849 crore in Q1 FY25 aided by stable liquefied natural gas (LNG prices) and better capacity utilisation.

On a sequential basis, the net profit of India’s largest LNG importer was lower by 23 per cent.

Petronet’s consolidated total income during July-September of FY25 stood at around ₹13,226 crore compared to ₹13,593 crore and ₹12,686 crore in Q1 FY25 and Q2 FY24, respectively.

Its total expenses during the quarter under review stood at ₹12,084 crore compared to ₹12,114 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹11,587 crore in Q2 FY24.

“The robust financial performance of the current quarter and half year was achieved due to efficiency in operations and higher capacity utilisation of the Dahej terminal,” Petronet said.

Considering the performance, the board of directors of the company has approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, it added.

During Q2 FY25, Dahej terminal processed 225 trillion British thermal units (tBtu) of LNG as against 210 tBtu during Q2 FY24 and 248 tBtu during Q1 FY25.

The overall LNG volume processed by the company in Q2 FY25 stood at 239 tBtu, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding and previous quarters, which stood at 223 tBtu and 262 tBtu, respectively.

During H1 FY25, the Dahej terminal processed the highest ever 473 tBtu of LNG as against 428 tBtu in Q2 FY24. The highest ever overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current half year (H1 FY25) was 501 tBtu against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding half year (H1 FY24), which stood at 453 tBtu.