PFC gets shareholders’ approval to raise ₹70,000 cr in a year

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday said its has received shareholders’ approval to raise ₹70,000 crore by issuance of bonds, debentures, notes and debt securities in domestic and international markets.

The proposal was approved with the requisite majority of shareholders in the annual general meeting held on August 27, according to a statement.

After shareholders’ approval, the company would be able to raise ₹70,000 crore in one year from the AGM.

The board of directors of the company approved the proposal to raise ₹70,000 crore in its meeting held on July 30.