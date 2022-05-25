PFC net profit up 10% in Q4 FY22

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,295.90 crore for the January-March quarter of FY22. On a sequential basis, its net profit fell by 12 per cent.

PFC’s total consolidated income for the March FY22 quarter rose by 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18,823.55 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, income fell by 2 per cent from ₹19,215 crore in Q3 FY22.

Its board recommended a dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) for FY22. The company said in a stock exchange filing that this is in addition to the interim dividends of ₹10.75 per share for FY22 already declared and paid during the year in three tranches.

The company’s sustained resolution efforts have resulted in net NPA (bad loans of PFC) levels dropping below 2 per cent, which is the lowest in five years. Besides, the net NPA ratio stood at 1.76 per cent in FY22 as compared to 2.09 per cent in FY21.

For the entire FY22, PFC declared a higher consolidated net profit at ₹18,768.21 crore, up from ₹15,716.20 crore in FY21. Consolidated total income was also higher at ₹76,344.92 crore in FY22 from ₹71,700.67 crore in FY21.