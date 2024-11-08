State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday reported a 9 per cent y-o-y growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹7,215 crore in the second quarter of current financial year. On a sequential basis, the net profit rose marginally from ₹7,182 crore in Q1FY25.

The power and infrastructure sector lender’s consolidated total income rose to ₹25,755 crore in Q2FY25 from ₹24,737 crore in Q1FY25 and ₹6,628 crore in Q2FY24.

PFC CMD Parminder Chopra said the CPSU reported strong disbursements of ₹46,663 crore in Q2FY25.

“Maximising returns for our valued shareholders remains our top priority. In this quarter, our board has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share. Our subsidiary, PFC Infra Finance IFSC based in IFSC GIFT City Gujarat, commenced foreign currency lending operations in October 2024. This makes it the first company to commence power and infra lending business in IFSC,” she added.

PFC Director (Finance) Sandeep Kumar said “This quarter, we successfully reduced Net NPA levels below 1 per cent, reaching a level of 0.72 per cent. This achievement reflects our active efforts in resolving stressed assets. We will continue to leverage our strengths and remain committed to delivering strong performance quarter on quarter”.

PFC reported a 14 per cent y-o-y increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹14,397 crore in H1FY25. Consolidated net worth (including non-controlling interest) increased by 17 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,45,158 crore as on September 30, 2024.

A 13 per cent growth witnessed in Consolidated Loan Asset Book from ₹9,23,724 crore as on September 30, 2023 to ₹10,39,472 crore as on September 30, 2024.

“Owing to concentrated resolution efforts, consolidated Net NPA has reached its lowest level at 0.80 per cent in H1FY25 against 0.98 per cent in H1FY24. Gross NPA also declined significantly by 78 bps from 3.40 per cent in H1FY24 to 2.62 per cent in H1FY25,” PFC said.