Pfizer distances itself from Covid-19-linked “vaccine tourism” advertisement

American drugmaker Pfizer, presently in the news for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, has distanced itself from an alleged “vaccine tourism” advertisement doing the rounds on social media.

“Pfizer is not working with any other partner at this time or authorised any agency to conduct or facilitate vaccinations. Safety being paramount, we do advise that individuals should only get vaccinated at certified vaccination centres or by certified healthcare providers,” a Pfizer company spokesperson said.

Explaining that there is no Covid-19 vaccine approved for mass use and publicly available yet, the multinational clarified, “Once approved, Pfizer will supply this vaccine during this pandemic phase only to Governments across the world, based on agreements with respective Government authorities, and following regulatory authorization or approval. Vaccine administration to appropriate populations within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance.”

The social media message apparently from tour operator Gem Travels claims that it can help travellers be the first to get a “Corona vaccine”, especially for select “few VVIP clients”, for ₹1,74,999 for airfare, stay, breakfast and “one Vaccine dose”.

The Central Government and health authorities across the world have cautioned people against misinformation around Covid-19 linked information. It remains to be seen how the authorities will tackle the still-to-be-approved vaccine being used now as a magnet for medical tourism.