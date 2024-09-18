Pfizer Inc has launched the company’s first ever dedicated commercial analytics centre in India called, the ‘Analytics Gateway’.

The centre located in Mumbai represents a milestone in Pfizer’s international commercial strategy and is positioned to be a global capability centre for all of Pfizer’s international (outside of the US) markets to bring analytics, and insight breakthroughs that will benefit patients, a note from the company said.

The centre comprises an experienced pool of data and analytics experts, it added.

‘Recognition of India’s talent’

The centre is expected to accelerate data science and AI solutions to meet Pfizer’s ambitions in modernising marketing and creating an agile sales force. It will also drive continuous commercial effectiveness, enabling Pfizer to bring more of its medicines to more patients in India and around the world.

Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President, Pfizer India, said, the centre is an important recognition of the skilled talent in data science and analytics that India can offer to the globe.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit