Pfizer offers ‘not-for-profit’ price on Covid-19 vaccine

Even as Covid-19 vaccine prices generate much discussion in the country, American drugmaker Pfizer has said it has offered a “not-for-profit price” for its Covid-19 vaccine for the government immunisation programme.

During the pandemic situation worldwide, Pfizer has maintained that its priority would be to exclusively support governments through supply of its vaccine only for their immunisation programmes, a company spokesperson said. “This will be our approach in India as well.”

“For India, Pfizer has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine. We continue to be in discussions with the government and remain committed to make our vaccine available for deployment in India’s immunisation programme,” the company said, without giving details.

Further, it added, “in all our agreements Pfizer has adopted a distinct pricing structure for high, middle, and low/lower-middle-income countries consistent with our commitment to work towards equitable and affordable access for our Covid-19 vaccine for people around the world.”

Foreign vaccines

Pfizer was responding to reports on vaccine price-comparisons after Serum Institute of India announced its vaccine price for States and private hospitals. The development followed the Centre’s announcement on expanding the vaccination programme.

India recently also paved the way for foreign vaccines that are approved in other countries and Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine fits that bill. Pfizer had earlier applied for an emergency approval in India, but withdrew its submission on additional requirements, including bridging local trials being required by the Government.

Under the Centre’s new approach to fast-track approvals, the trials too have been cut short, in the effort to attract more foreign vaccines into the country. Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine poses a distribution challenge, as it needs to be stored and transported at – (minus) 75 degrees Celsius.