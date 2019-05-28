Companies

Pfizer Q4 net up 4.74 per cent to Rs 109.47 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

Shares of Pfizer on Tuesday settled at Rs 3,281.35 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.96 per cent from its previous close.   -  REUTERS

The revenue from its operations for the last fiscal stood at Rs 2,081.50 crore

Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer on Tuesday reported a 4.74 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 109.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 104.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at Rs 535.66 crore. It was at Rs 519.95 crore for the year-ago period.

For the entire 2018-19, net profit stood at Rs 429.05 crore as against Rs 360.07 crore for the previous financial year.

The revenue from its operations for the last fiscal stood at Rs 2,081.50 crore. It was Rs 1,980.19 crore for 2017-18.

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 22.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of Pfizer on Tuesday settled at Rs 3,281.35 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.96 per cent from its previous close.

Published on May 28, 2019
pharmaceutical
Pfizer Ltd
Next Story

Manpasand shares tumble after four directors quit following arrest of MD,CFO

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Manpasand shares tumble after four directors quit following arrest of MD,CFO