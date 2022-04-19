P&G appoints LV Vaidyanathan as India CEO

Vaidyanathan joined P&G in 1995 and is currently leading the company’s business in Indonesia as CEO

Global FMCG firm Procter & Gamble on Tuesday announced the appointment of LV Vaidyanathan as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations effective July 1, 2022. He will succeed Madhusudan Gopalan, who will be moving to a new role within P&G as Senior Vice President – Grooming & Oral Care, P&G Japan & Korea.

Vaidyanathan, who is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, joined P&G in 1995 and is currently leading the company’s business in Indonesia as CEO.

The company added that he has more than 26 years of experience across diverse geographies and cultures like India and ASEAN countries including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam

In a statement, Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa said the moves for both Gopalan and Vaidyanathan are testament to the strength of Indian talent and India’s importance as a talent factory for P&G globally.

“I want to thank Madhusudan for his outstanding leadership of the India organisation over the last four years and the transformation of the business to delivering consistent balanced growth and value creation. I am thrilled with LV Vaidyanathan’s appointment as the India CEO, who has been an integral part of the P&G growth story for well over two decades. He is an outstanding leader, and the India business will immensely benefit from his leadership and skills which have led to the strong growth of the different businesses that he has led across Southeast Asia,” he added.

Vaidyanathan added, ”For us, going forward, it will be important to continue the focus on our strategy which is delivering consistent results. As a focused and agile and accountable organisation operating at the speed of the market, we will also aim to lead constructive disruption across the value chain in the industry. I can’t wait to get started and I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented team in India.”

The company said it continues to be the market leader in most of the segments it operates in like baby diapers, blades & razors, feminine care, shave prep, health care, anti-ageing skincare, and is number two in shampoos and toothbrushes.