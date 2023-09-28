P&G India on Thursday announced a ₹300-crore ‘P&G Supply Chain Catalyst Fund’. The fund aims to collaborate with external partners and innovators in co-creating solutions that accelerate its journey towards a modern supply chain ecosystem.

“This fund will provide an opportunity to start ups and innovators to collaborate with P&G on business solutions customised to create the next level of supply: a supply chain that provides greater agility, flexibility, scalability, transparency and resilience,” the FMCG major said in a statement. The new fund is part of P&G India’s ‘vGROW’ program that focuses on identifying and collaborating with start-ups, small businesses, individuals, and large organisations.

LV Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India Subcontinent, said, “We are as committed to the nation’s progress as we are to serving consumers with superior products every day. With the P&G Supply Chain Catalyst fund, we are focused on co-creating innovative solutions that enhance the very backbone of our operations - the supply chain. We are confident that focused interventions in the supply chain will have a positive impact on our overall priorities including constructive disruption and productivity.”

The company added that the investment will focus on various aspects including supply chain optimisation, digitisation, capacity enhancement and sustainability.

“Six years ago, we launched ‘vGROW’ – with the vision to create a platform to foster collaboration and partnerships with external partners and suppliers, to solve business challenges and provide a breeding ground to emerging startups across the country. With this fund, we have committed spends of more than ₹1,800 crore to date in business solutions through vGROW,” Vaidyanathan added.