P&G India to extend medical, workplace benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ employees from April 1

Procter & Gamble India on Tuesday said all the comprehensive company-offered medical and workplace benefits will be extended to partners of LGBTQ+ employees, effective April 1.

This includes benefits such as the company’s medical plan that provides hospitalisation coverage to employees and their dependents, it added.

They will also be able to avail benefits such as emergency financial assistance, flex subsidy allowance and relocation benefits for their partners, the FMCG major stated.

PM Srinivas, Vice President and Head – Human Resources, Indian Sub-Continent, Procter & Gamble said, “At P&G, our goal is to create a fully inclusive workplace where our employees feel included and are able to bring their authentic selves to work every day. In line with that, we are proud to shape our company offered comprehensive benefits to a fully inclusive and equality-based program which extends to partners of LGBTQ+ employees.”

“This latest initiative builds on top of our ‘Share the Care’ inclusive parental leave policy that we launched last year. We will also continue to strengthen our awareness and training programs that sensitise our people on LGBTQ+ diversity. We hope that this will enable us to strengthen our company’s culture, inspire change and create a positive societal impact,” Srinivas added.

The company said in the past six months more than 70 per cent of its managers have completed LGBTQ+ diversity training conducted by its internal affinity group, GABLE network (Gay, Ally, Bisexual, Lesbian, and Transgender Employees) to sensitise employees on inclusive behaviors.

P&G India has also launched ‘Pride Podcasts’ where it invites leaders from within P&G globally and external advocates to share their journey, educate, and address myths about LGBTQ+, the statement added.