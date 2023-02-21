FMCG major, Procter & Gamble India, introduces ‘Lead With Care’ programme to support employees who are caregivers to children with disabilities and special needs.

Starting from April 1, the programme will enable employees to avail early preventive care and treatment for children impacted by specific neurodevelopmental, cognitive, behavioural, or physical impairments.

The programme includes medical coverage across diagnosis, doctor consultations, treatment, cost of medicines and devices, and builds on top of the existing medical support for the employees.

“We have undertaken deliberate efforts to prioritise their health and well-being, which is yielding visible results. Several studies indicate that early diagnosis and treatment of disabilities can positively impact the long term. With ‘Lead With Care,’ we endeavour to help our people avail early-stage medical and care interventions for their children, which can significantly impact their growth and overall quality of life. We also understand that this can be a challenging phase for our people, and therefore, are extending our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) to get the necessary help in their journey,” said Srinivas P.M. – Head, Human Resources, P&G India Subcontinent.

Further, the company will facilitate specialised and trained day-care support via certified partners and shall provide an EAP available 24x7 to all employees and their families.