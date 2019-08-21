P&G posts Rs 61 crore profit in June-quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G), on Wednesday, reported a 36.45 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 60.79 crore for the June-quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 44.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 646.98 crore, up 21.73 per cent from Rs 531.48 crore in the same quarter last year, P&G said in a regulatory filing.

‘Strong growth’

Madhusudan Gopalan, MD, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said, “In a challenging market environment, we delivered a strong double-digit growth for the year and the fourth quarter...We will continue to focus on delivering balanced and sustained growth in a challenging and competitive macroeconomic environment.”

The directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 48 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Shares of P&G settled 0.82 per cent higher at Rs 10,351.20 apiece on the BSE.