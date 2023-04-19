The pharmaceutical industry is now witnessing traction in the biosimilars segment as the drugmakers are increasingly stepping up their focus.

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has identified the segment as one of its priority areas. A spokesperson for Dr. Reddy’s said: “The biosimilars business is part of Dr. Reddy’s key strategic initiatives and is expected to drive both near-term and future growth.”

Over the last 20 years, its biologics team has developed into a fully integrated organisation with robust capabilities in the development, manufacture, and commercialisation of a range of biosimilar products in oncology and immunology.

Broader pipeline

It has a current portfolio of six commercial products marketed in India and over 25 emerging markets. “In addition, the company has several products in the pipeline in oncology and auto-immune diseases in various stages of development for global launches across regulated as well as emerging markets,” the spokespersons said.

In December 2022, the Hyderabad-based company announced the successful completion of the Phase I study and the initiation of the Phase III study of DRL_TC, its proposed biosimilar of tocilizumab, for global markets.

Tocilizumab is an important anti-rheumatic agent for treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases.

“The company is also ramping up manufacturing capacity to support its global expansion plans. In January 2023, Dr. Reddy’s successfully completed the full set of clinical studies of its proposed rituximab biosimilar candidate, DRL_RI, for filing in highly regulated markets such as the United States, Europe, and other regions,’‘ the spokesperson added.

Aurobindo Pharma is also in the race for biosimilar capabilities. As per the information provided by the company, it had filed two products for approval and was expecting to file one more.

The biosimilars segment is expected to generate cash flows for Aurobindo from FY25 onward, as the company is looking for at least two biosimilars to be commercialised in EMEA, Health Canada, and MHRA.

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a pioneer in the biosimilar segment, has already gotten multiple successful biosimilar approvals in the US, Europe, and several other advanced and developing countries. It has eight commercialised products in global markets.

The company has a broad pipeline of about 20 biosimilar molecules spanning insulins, monoclonal antibodies, and conjugated recombinant proteins with a strong focus on diabetology, oncology, and immunology, targeting an over $70 billion addressable market by FY27.

A biosimilar, or biosimilar drug, is a medicine that is very similar in structure and function to a biologic medicine.